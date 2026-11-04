Why Is Shubman Gill Wearing A Device On His Forehead? Team India Captain's Unique Accessory Creates Buzz During IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

Why Is Shubman Gill Wearing A Device On His Forehead? | Sony Liv/X

India captain Shubman Gill grabbed attention for an unusual reason as Team India took the field for the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. Gill was spotted wearing the 'Temple' fitness-tracking device, sparking curiosity among cricket fans about the wearable and its purpose.

The Indian skipper was previously spotted testing the device during a training session in Auckland ahead of the five-match ODI series. However, its latest appearance as the Indian team took the field for the opening encounter once again brought the wearable into the spotlight.

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What Does 'Temple' Do?

There are reports that Temple is designed to monitor blood flow to the brain and collect neurological and physiological data.

The idea is to help understand how an athlete's body and brain respond during training and competition. It can track areas linked to cognitive load and mental effort, giving athletes and their teams more data about performance.

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Gill is not the first Indian sportsperson to be spotted using the device. Badminton star PV Sindhu has also been seen wearing Temple during international competitions. The appearances of prominent Indian athletes have generated considerable interest in Deepinder Goyal's wearable technology and its potential applications in professional sports.

Meanwhile, Gill is leading India in the opening ODI against New Zealand, with the visitors looking to begin the five-match series on a winning note. The contest also marks the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the Indian ODI setup.