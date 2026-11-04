Ranji Trophy Elite Group D Match: Tanush Kotian's 7-Wicket Haul, Openers' 146-Run Stand Put Mumbai In Command Against Railways |

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian was the star of the show for Mumbai on day three bagging a splendid 7/45 to wreck Railways after which openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena put on a 146-run partnership to help Mumbai take complete control of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Brabourne Stadium, on Wednesday.

Mumbai now have an overall lead of 311 runs after wrapping up proceedings at 174/4 in 36 overs at stumps.

Saxena was batting on 68 while Sarfaraz Khan was on three.

Earlier, resuming at 116/2, Mohammad Saif and skipper Bhargav Merai added 14 runs after which Railways lost the wicket of Saif caught by Divyaansh Saxena off Suryansh Shedge for 37 off 52 balls.

Kush Marathe then joined Merai as they looked to get some momentum going into the innings. Railways’ fifty came in the 51st over as they aimed to consolidate their batting effort.

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Tanush Kotian then picked up the wicket of Marathe getting him caught by Angkrish Raghuvanshi for seven and skipper Merai was dismissed by Merai two overs later for 30 as Railways were in deep trouble at 163/5 in 55.3 overs.

Mumbai bowlers and especially the spinners were piling on the pressure on the Railways batters.

Railways were at 167/5 after 56 overs.

Zubair Ali and Ravi Singh shared a 20-run partnership for the sixth wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Kotian after a catch at long off by Suryansh Shedge. At 183/6, Mumbai were going for the kill and hoping to take a significant first innings lead.

After Zubair’s departure, Ravi Singh began using the long handle to great effect as he racked up a six and a four taking his individal score to 30.

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At the stroke of lunch, Kotian castled Ravi Singh for 43 off 44 balls with four boundaries and two sixes as Railways slipped to 214/7 in 69.1 overs. Toufik Mondal was batting on six.

Kotian was on an absolute roll as he scalped a fifer taking 5/31 in 13.1 overs.

Post lunch, Railways chugged along nicely while Toufik Mondal was dropped on 14 at mid on by Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad.

Tushar Deshpande then got the wicket of Raj Choudhry as Railways slipped to 235/8 in 76.1 overs.

Himanshu Sangwan launched into Kotian with a four and a six in the 124th over as Railways looked to get as many runs as possible to narrow the deficit.

Railways were eventually out for 259/9 in 79.5 overs with Kotian finishing with 7/45 in 18.5 overs.

It was a thoroughly professional performance from the Mumbai bowling unit in general and Kotian in particular as they quelled Railways’ efforts to challenge their score of 396 and take the crucial first innings lead of 137 runs.

At tea, Mumbai were 63/0 in 14 overs with Divyaansh Saxena on 25 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi batting on 31 and the visitors racking up a lead of 200 runs.

Post tea, Raghuvanshi was dropped on 38 by Raj Chowdhry off Toufik Mondal’s bowling in the 16th over.

Mumbai were 71/0 after 16 overs.

At the 23-over mark, Mumbai were 95/0 with Raghuvanshi slamming a fifty off 59 balls with six fours and a six while Saxena was on 36.

Raghuvanshi was out for 79 off 84 balls scalped by Raj Choudhry caught by skipper Bhargav Merai as the 146-run opening partnership was broken.

Nightwatchman Tushar Deshpande didn’t last long as he was caught by Choudhry off Mondal for no score. Suryansh Shedge was the next to go for two as Mumbai had a bit of a wobble at 151/3.

Musheer Khan struck a six in his nine runs before getting out to a soft dismissal by Mondal in the 35th over.