WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Smriti Mandhana's RCB To Face Harmanpreet Kaur's MI On January 14 - Check Full Fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Women's Premier League season. The fifth edition of the tournament will be played out in Vadodara and Mumbai, and will run from January 14 to February 7 2027. The season kicks of with defending champions RCB facing off against fellow two-time winners Mumbai Indians.

WPL 2027 Schedule Revealed

The fifth season will see a total of 22 matches in total, with all five teams facing each other twice in the league stage. As has been the format, the team finishing top will qualify for the final while the second and third finishing teams will play the Eliminator.

The final will be played the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) in Mumbai on February 7.

The Vadodara leg will run until 24 January, featuring 11 matches. The Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from 26 January. The league stage will continue until 3 February, setting up the contest for a place in the Playoffs.

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All 22 matches of the TATA WPL 2027, including the Playoffs, will begin at 7:30 PM IST. With the five franchises set to compete across two venues, the fifth edition promises another exciting contest for the coveted TATA WPL title.

JioStar remain broadcast partners meaning the games can be watched live on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network. Further details on ticketing is awaited now that the schedule has been announced.

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WPL 2027 Schedule

Vadodara leg

January 14: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

January 15: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

January 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

January 18: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

January 20: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

January 21: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

January 22: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 23: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

January 24: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Mumbai leg

January 26: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

January 27: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

January 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

January 29: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

January 30: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

January 31: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

February 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

February 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

February 3: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Playoffs