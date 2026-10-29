'Manifestation Is Real': Jemimah Rodrigues Uncovers Year-Old Message From Nazma Khan After Delhi Capitals Pick Her At WPL Auction For ₹10 Lakh

Jemimah Rodrigues Uncovers Year-Old Message From Nazma Khan After Delhi Capitals Pick Her At WPL Auction | Jemimah Rodrigues/Nazma Khan/Instagram

Sometimes, a dream takes time to come true, and when it finally does, the moment becomes even more special. Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues offered a glimpse of one such moment after the franchise picked Nazma Khan for ₹10 lakh at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Taking to her Instagram story, Jemimah shared a screenshot of an old message from Nazma, reflecting on how a wish expressed a year ago had now become reality.

Alongside the screenshot, Jemimah penned an emotional message that highlighted the significance of the moment. "Opened Instagram just now to text Nazma and stumbled upon a message from her a year ago. One year later, the manifestation is real. Welcome to the family," she wrote. Her words captured the excitement of seeing someone she knew become part of the Delhi Capitals setup, turning the auction result into a personal and memorable occasion.

Jemimah Rodrigues Uncovers Year-Old Message From Nazma Khan After Delhi Capitals Pick Her At WPL Auction

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What made the post particularly heartwarming was the reference to Nazma's message from a year earlier. While auctions are often dominated by bidding battles, team strategies and discussions about player prices, Jemimah's story brought attention to the personal journeys behind those moments. The old chat served as a reminder of how aspirations can remain alive over time, even when the eventual outcome is uncertain.

For Nazma, being picked by Delhi Capitals represents an opportunity to become part of a major franchise in the women's game. Jemimah's public welcome also added a personal touch to the announcement, suggesting that the occasion meant more to her than simply seeing a new name added to the squad. Her message celebrated not just the signing but also the journey that led to it.

Jemimah's Instagram story offered a refreshing moment amid the excitement of the WPL auction, showing the human side of professional cricket. Her words, "One year later, the manifestation is real," summed up the feeling of watching a long-held hope turn into reality. As Nazma prepares to join Delhi Capitals, the exchange provides a reminder that behind every auction announcement can be a story of ambition, patience and a dream finally coming true.