 'I Stopped Watching IND Vs PAK Match...': Sourav Ganguly Makes Admission About Watching Manchester Derby Citing Decline In Pakistan's Team Quality
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Image: PTI/X

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly made an honest confession about not watching the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, September 14, due to the one-sided nature of the contest. Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said, “I am actually not surprised by what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and started watching Manchester United and Man City (in English Premier League),”

The former BCCI president also provided an honest assessment of Pakistan cricket's decline, noting that the India-Pakistan rivalry is no longer a contest. He added, “Pakistan are no match. I say that with respect, it's just because I've seen their team was. It's the lack of quality in the side,”

"There is no competition… I would rather watch India play Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka or even Afghanistan. I don’t think India and Pakistan are a contest anymore. We keep hyping it and for the last five years every hype has been shattered. It’s been one-way traffic,”.

Team India enters Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025

Team India has officially become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, after Oman lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The result confirmed India's spot at the top of their group, regardless of the outcome of their remaining fixtures.

The race for the final qualification spot from Group A for the Super Four stage now comes down to the match between Pakistan and the UAE on Wednesday, September 17. However, Pakistan are yet to decide whether to take the field on Wednesday, reports about the PCB threatening to pull out of the Asia Cup tournament following the no-handshake drama in the game against India. Indian players collectively refused to shake hands with their opponents as a mark of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan later lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, terming the act “unsporting.”

