 ‘I Stand With South Africa’: MBA Chaiwallah Prafull Billore Attempts To Jinx Proteas Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 World Cup Final
India and South Africa will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday in Barbados.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Prafull Billore hopes to jinx South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

MBA Chaiwala Prafull Billore has once again surfaced as the T20 World Cup 2024 final looms between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. The internet sensation was in the news ahead of the semi-final against England, sharing morphed pictures on social media with English cricketers like Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, and Jos Buttler.

'I Just See It As A New Game Of Cricket': Aiden Markram Trying To Stay Calm Ahead Of T20 World Cup...
Known by users to bring bad omen to teams, Billore shared a picture of himself on X with the Proteas team in the background with the caption "I stand with South Africa." It's worth noting that England suffered a comprehensive loss to the Men in Blue in the semi-final as their title defence finished in a 68-run defeat.

India or South Africa can become the first unbeaten side to win the Men's T20 World Cup:

With both sides unbeaten heading into the final, they have the chance to become the first side to lift the Men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. The Proteas have beaten strong sides like England, West Indies, and Afghanistan on their road to the final and have reached this stage for the first time across any World Cup edition.

India, meanwhile, have been expertly lead by Rohit Sharma and seemed like a complete side. The inaugural champions defeated Australia and England in the last two matches, boosting their confidence further. Their current form makes them slight favourites ahead of South Africa and seem primed to end their trophy drought.

