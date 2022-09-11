'I liked Sachin Tendulkar but…': Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan on not able to cheer for Master Blaster when India played Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan |

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has confessed his childhood love for cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and said he used to be extremely scared when the two countries clashed.

Rizwan is Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2022. He has scored 226 runs in five matches at an average of 56.50. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 78*.

Talking bout his love for Tendulkar, Rizwan said he wished to cheer for the batting great but was afraid to do so when India played Pakistan.

“As a kid, I used to be extremely scared when Pakistan played India. I used to think I like Sachin Tendulkar, but how do I cheer for him when he's making runs against Pakistan," Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Rizwan will be part of the Pakistan team that take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Before the all-important final, both teams faced each other in a Super Four game on Friday where Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets. It was a kind of dress rehearsal before the summit clash and they must have gotten a glimpse into each other's strengths and weaknesses.

In the final, Pakistan will look to improve their batting effort against Sri Lanka's spin potency.