I-League Churchill Brothers vs Punjab (Minerva FC): Where and when to watch the live streaming

Churchill Brothers starts their I-League campaign today as they host Minerva FC at the Fatorda Stadium, 5:00 PM IST on December 1.

Last season Churchill Brothers had defeated MinervaFC 2-0 at the same venue where the match will be played today. Both teams have tasted league victories with the Goans have been crowned champions twice in 2008/09 and 2012/13 seasons respectivly. The Punjab based club won in 2017/18 season with 35 points, 3 ahead of the second-placed Neroca FC.

The strength of Churchill brothers will be their skipper Willis Plaza who had netted 21 goals for them last season.

"We have a completely new team this season with the exception of Ceesay and me. The preparation is like starting back from the beginning. For now there is nothing special, just building of good communication and understanding with each player," said Plaza in a pre-match press conference.

"We are taking this game very seriously because it is the first game of the season and it will be good to start with a win," he further added.

What are the timings of I-League match between Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC?

The I-League match between Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC is on December 1 and will start 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch and live stream the I-League 2019-20 matches between Churchill Brothers Vs Punjab FC?

The I-League match between Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC will be telecasted on D Sport. The online streaming will be available on Jio TV.