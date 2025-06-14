'I Feel Sorry For The Whole Team': Charles Leclerc Admits Fault For Free Practice Crash At F1 Canadian Grand Prix; Video

Image: Formula 1/X

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has apologized to his team after crashing during the first practice session (FP1) at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The crash happened at Turn 4 when Leclerc locked up under braking, lost control, and hit the wall, causing significant damage to his car.

Leclerc had been setting the pace with the fastest lap before the incident. However, the crash forced him to miss the second practice session (FP2) because the car’s chassis was damaged and could not be repaired in time.

Speaking after the session, Leclerc admitted it was a mistake on his part. He called it a “very stupid crash” and said he simply misjudged the braking point. “I feel sorry for the whole team,” he said, adding that the lost track time could affect their weekend preparations.

Despite the setback, Leclerc remains confident. He said the incident won't affect his mindset going into the rest of the weekend, as he looks to bounce back in FP3 and qualifying.

Ferrari will now focus on repairing the car in time for the remaining sessions, hoping Leclerc can recover and deliver a strong performance in Sunday’s race.

'I Could Have Easily...': Vijay Mallya Reveals Reason Behind Naming His F1 Team As Force India; Video

In a recent interview, Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the Force India Formula One team, shared insights into his decision to prioritize national pride over personal branding when naming the team. He revealed that while he had the opportunity to christen the team "Mallya F1," he chose "Force India" to ensure the Indian flag was represented on the global motorsport stage.

Mallya, who co-founded Force India in 2007 after acquiring the Spyker F1 team, emphasized his desire to showcase India in Formula One. He stated, "I could have easily named it Mallya Formula One, like Williams Formula One, for instance. (But) I wanted the Indian flag to be on the grid." This decision was rooted in his aspiration to bring Indian representation to the forefront of international racing.

Under Mallya's leadership, Force India achieved notable success, including a podium finish at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix and multiple top-five finishes in the Constructors' Championship. The team's performance helped elevate India's presence in the sport.

However, financial challenges and legal issues led to the team's entry into administration in 2018. Subsequently, a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll acquired the team's assets, rebranding it as Racing Point and later as Aston Martin F1 Team.

Mallya's reflections highlight the significance of national identity in global sports and his commitment to promoting India on the world stage. Despite the team's eventual transformation, the legacy of Force India remains a testament to his vision of integrating Indian pride into Formula One.