‘I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich...’: Inside details of Harry Maguire’s tussle with police

On Tuesday, during his defence Harry Maguire’s lawyers claimed that two Albanian men reportedly approached his sister Daisy who then fainted. When they asked to be driven to the hospital, they were reportedly taken the police station.

The defence claimed that when Maguire arrived at the station, he was assaulted by an officer who kicked him in his leg and said: “Your career is over.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution said that when the officers intervened, one of the defendants punched an officer and said ‘f*** the police’.

Maguire reportedly said at the station: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”