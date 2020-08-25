‘I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich...’: Inside details of Harry Maguire’s tussle with police

On Tuesday, during his defence Harry Maguire’s lawyers claimed that two Albanian men reportedly approached his sister Daisy who then fainted. When they asked to be driven to the hospital, they were reportedly taken the police station.
The defence claimed that when Maguire arrived at the station, he was assaulted by an officer who kicked him in his leg and said: “Your career is over.”
Meanwhile, the prosecution said that when the officers intervened, one of the defendants punched an officer and said ‘f*** the police’.
Maguire reportedly said at the station: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”
Who is Daisy Maguire?
Daisy Maguire is Harry’s younger sister who is also a defender. Some have claimed Maguire and his entourage confused other plain-clothes cops for a gang that targeted them. Daisy is defender who has played for Handsworth Parramore Ladies and Sheffield United.
It is unlikely that England defender Harry Maguire will face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of assault and attempted bribery of a police officer, according to a lawyer in Mykonos.
The Manchester United captain spent two nights in police custody after he was arrested during a holiday with family and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos, as per a Sky Sports report.
Maguire denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official.
Zannis Panayotakopoulos, a lawyer in Mykonos, has said the charges Maguire faces are not serious felony charges.
"Bribes are very serious crimes in Greece," said Zannis as quoted by Sky Sports.
"But I believe that it has become a misdemeanour. The highest sentence can be five years imprisonment and a fine.
"But most of these crimes have big and heavy fines and definitely not prison time. In Greece, in our legal system, we have second chances."
