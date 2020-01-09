'I am inevitable': Twitter trolls Man Utd for offering Ashley Young a contract extension

Manchester United have offered Ashley Young a one year contract extension to try and keep him at Old Trafford.
The English full back's contract expires at the end of the current season and the gaffer Solskjaer is keen on keeping the 34-year old in the club.
Although, fans are unhappy with the transfer news and have taken to Twitter to troll the English full-back. Referring to Thanos' famous dialogue, a user tweeted, "Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same," putting a picture of Young as Thanos.
On the match-front, Manchester United suffered a huge blow at the hands of Manchester City during their Carabao Cup fixture at Old Trafford. In January, United will face Liverpool in their Premier League fixture. United will also try for a possible comeback against Manchester City in their second leg fixture of Carabao Cup semi-finals.
