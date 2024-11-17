'I Almost Died In June': Mike Tyson Recalls Health Challenges After Losing To Jake Paul

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson | AFP

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson took to X and has hinted at retiring from professional fights moving forward, recalling his health ailments. Having been beaten by Jake Paul in a high-profile fight on Sunday, the 58-year-old said he had no regrets and that it was one of those fights where he lost but still won. However, Tyson stressed on how much it took out of him to get ready for the fight.