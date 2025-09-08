Hyrox Mumbai: Endurance Sports On The Rise In India As athletes, Brands And More Embrace The Movement: Panelists

Panelists at Hyrox Mumbai event at CCI on Monday. |

Good health, fitness, endurance and sport - these were the buzz words on a bright and sunny Monday morning in Mumbai. A day after the record breaking HYROX race on Sunday, the brains behind it were on hand to discuss the Future of Endurance Fitness in India. The panel discussion was graced by Dilip Kumar, Rainmatter by Zerodha, Vieri Parigi, Director of International Development & Strategy, HYROX Global, Shyamal Vallabhjee Sports Scientist & Nutrition Expert for brands like Herbalife, Nupur Shikhare, Fitness Coach & IRONMAN Finisher, Dhvani Bhanushali, Artist & Fitness Enthusiast, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, Puma India, Deepak Raj, CEO & Co-Founder, Yoska, Aarathi, Deputy Race Director, IRONMAN, at the iconic Cricket Club of India.

With over 3,350 participants across Singles, Doubles, Relay, and Pro categories and over 4000 spectators at HYROX Mumbai 2025, the event cemented itself as the largest fitness race ever hosted in India. The spirit of HYROX Mumbai shone brightest in the sheer diversity of its participants. From 16-year-old Shivanjali Mitkari from Pune to 70-year-old Mohan Moyara from Surat, it proved that age is no bar when it comes to fitness and good health.

In the recent past, India has become a hub for endurance sports, with multiple top-notch marathons, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa and HYROX playing the role of being the crucial catalysts in the ecosystem. While fitness forms one pillar, another very important aspect is how events such as these foster a sense of community; wherein each athlete not only digs deep into their reserves to bring out the best in themselves but also those around them.

After four editions of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, garnering participations from over 1800 participants yearly, and the recent launch of 5150 Triathlon Chennai and a first of its kind Duothlon series, participative sport in India is clearly on the rise. Hand in hand is India’s growing female partnership signified by participation from over a thousand women in second HYROX Mumbai, compared to the first edition which saw a total participation of over 1600.

Speaking on the occasion Vieri Parigi, Director of International Development and Strategy, HYROX Global, said, “At this point in time, in the journey of endurance sport, India is doing better than the pioneers USA and Germany when compared to their early years. We had more than 3,000 participants at HYROX Mumbai battling out, and doing their best to register their best timings. And having seen the adulation and enthusiasm we have received, we are confident of doubling the number of participants in the next edition.”

“Brands today are speaking more often and more regularly with women in today’s day and age. I think the ideal of what a woman should look like is also changing, and the HYROX event is a prime example of how a conducive environment can help turn a corner. And slowly, more women athletes are getting their time in the sun, whilst the number of brands who are also conversing about fitness movements with women is increasing. I am confident that the upward movement on the curve will continue,” said Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA.

“Over the years, IRONMAN started with one athlete from India, participating abroad, to the race being a massive crowd puller now. And just like that event, HYROX is also expanding its footprint in India at a steady pace, as we have recently seen. We are confident that there are many more chapters to be written in this journey, which is daunting yet exciting, much like the theme of endurance sport. The most encouraging aspect for us, as we go ahead, is the enthusiasm from the participants, that shows that we are transitioning to being a participative country at pace,” said Deepak Raj, Co-Founder, Yoska.