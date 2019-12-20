Hyderabad look to exorcise ATK demons

Hyderabad: Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC face a daunting task as ATK visit them for an Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC are in desperate need for an upturn in form. The debutants have just four points from eight games. More importantly, Phil Brown's team have just one point to show for their efforts from their last five matches. Their opponents ATK, on the other hand, are third on the table with 14 points from eight matches and could possibly go top of the table with a victory on Saturday.

But Hyderabad, who have just one win so far, need to put behind the demons from their previous clash earlier this season when Antonio Habas' side thumped them 5-0.

"I think if we look at the first game, we were humiliated that day. As a coach, I will never want that to happen again. That day we weren't good enough with and without the ball. But now with eight or nine games down the line, we are a different team. We have a different thought process," said Brown.