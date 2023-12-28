 Hyderabad E-Prix Cancelled 6 Weeks Before Start Of The Event
Hyderabad e-prix has been cancelled by the stakeholders only 6 weeks before the start of the event.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
E-Prix event.

With a little more than a month to go for the 2nd E-Prix event in Hyderabad in February 2024, it has resulted in cancellation and will not take place as scheduled. The 3rd round of the 2023-24 E-Formula race was scheduled in the same circuit which staged the first E-formula race last February.

According to reports, emergency talks had taken place between the city officials or personnel and important stakeholders of Formula E like the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. However, they have reached no verdict. With Telangana witnessing a change in guard as Congress came into power, it is believed to be the reason as the new administration wishes to concentrate on other initiatives.

