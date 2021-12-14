HUGE WIN: PIFA Colaba win 19-0 in WIFA Women’s Football League in Mumbai

IFA Sports, Mumbai powered by Sasmita Behera’s double hat-trick and triple strikes each from Pooja Kapate and Akanksha Kandalkar went on to record a thumping 19-0 win against a hapless Next Sports Academy, Palghar in a first-round match of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground, on Monday. PIFA captain Dipika C. and Trupti Deep both netted two goals each while Pratima Mukhia, Anita Rawat, and Sruthi Kandikonda chipped in with one each

This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

In other games, Kenkre FC, Mumbai rallied to overcome Amma FC, Nagapur 3-1. The visiting Amma FC rocked the Kenkre FC citadel when Punam Kumari’s hit the target in the 15th minute and went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. However, the home team fought back and scored three goals in the second period through striker Deniese Pereira in the 53rd minute, Yumlembam Thailand Devi in the 63rd minute, and Kavya Jaiswal in the 81st minute to clinch a deserving win and all three points.

Later in the afternoon, S.P. Football Academy, Thane blanked India Rush SC, Mumbai by a comfortable 3-0 margin. Afreen Peerbhoy gave the Thane outfit the lead in the 23rd minute and in the second session India Rush defender scored an own-goal as S.P. Football Academy doubled the lead in the 60th minute. Jahnavi Shetty fired home the third goal in the 67th minute.

Results PIFA Sports (Mumbai) 19 (Sasmita Behera 6, Pooja Kapate 3, Akanksha Kandalkar 3, Dipika C. 2, Trupti Deep 2, Pratima Mukhia, Anita Rawat, Sruthi Kandikonda) bt Next Sports Academy (Palghar) 0; Kenkre FC (Mumbai) 3 (Deniese Pereira, YumlembamThailand Devi, Kavya Jaiswal) bt Amma FC (Nagpur) 1 (Punam Kumari); SP Football Academy (Thane) 3 (Afreen Peerbhoy, Suruchi Mistry-OG, Jahnavi Shetty) bt India Rush SC (Mumbai) 0

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:33 PM IST