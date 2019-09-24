Huge setback to PV Sindhu as coach Kim Ji Hyun quits ahead of BWF World Tour

On Monday, World champion PV Sindhu received a huge setback as her coach Kim Ji Hyun resigned from her post on personal grounds.

According to Times Now, Kim's family requires her presence in New Zealand to tend to her husband, who suffered a stroke a few weeks back and may need surgery to get better. Kim would be required to stay in New Zealand with her family and take care of her husband at least for the next six months. Kim even has said that she is yet not sure about her return. And with Monday's development, it is confirmed that she will not return.

The South Korean international, who had joined the Indian camp earlier this year, played a pivotal role in helping the Indian win her historic World Championships title. She had built up a great rapport with Pullela Gopichand and the support staff en route to Sindhu's lopsided win against Nozomi Okuhara in the final. Kim is an experienced badminton coach. Also, the 45-year-old Kim is a gold medallist in the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and won the World Junior Girls title in Jakarta in 1989. She took part in two Olympics in 1996 and 2000 and retired in 2001. A lot of her success came in team tournaments like the Uber and Sudirman Cups.