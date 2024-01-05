How Harsha Bhogle’s Advice Helped Shape Presenter Manish Batavia’s Career

Two decades ago, ESPN Star Sports ran a nationwide hunt for a par excellence broadcaster. The program was named Harsha Ki Khoj, after the IIM graduate, ace cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who was a part of the then commentary team called the Few Good Men — comprising legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Geoffrey Boycott and Alan Wilkins. As a contestant, young Manish Batavia had his first taste of what it takes to be in the challenging world of sports television.

While Batavia didn’t win the one-of-its-kind competition, he took the opportunity by the horns and, over a period of two decades, has carved a successful career as a host, touching sports and entertainment. And at times, effectively mixing the two.

“Harsha Ki Khoj was something that really got us going. I became very comfortable with the camera straight away,” the familiar face who hosts Cricbuzz Chatter, a beloved cricket show, told Connected to India’s Himanshu Verma.

Appearing on an exclusive interview for Connected to India’s Spotlight, Batavia shared his struggles and successes as a host and media personality.

The popular anchor also reminisced about his mentor Bhogle, the quintessential voice of cricket, and how advice from the veteran set him on the right path.

Check out the lively interview below and don’t miss the rapid fire round with Manish Batavia.

