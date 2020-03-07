Horse Racing: Vulcan best for C N Wadia Gold Cup

The winner of The Cricket Club of India Trophy, Vulcan has an edge over the others in the C N Wadia Gold Cup (Gr.2), the feature event in the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

To be run over the Derby distance, Vulcan, from the stables of trainer Adhiraj Jodha, looks good to go for an encore when he lines up for the CN Wadia Gold Cup. Vulcan is well placed on the scales and has been consistent throughout his career, especially over the longer distances.

With Carpisca not looking at her best, Vulcan looks a lot more formidable in this set having finished ahead of both Bronx and Majestero in earlier encounters. He is at a tidy weight as well and should be able to drive that advantage home.

Auburn, from the stables of trainer Vishal Gaikwad, looks well tuned to give off her best when she takes on a small field for the Mulraj Goculdas Trophy over 1400 meters.

She will have to however, get over two things, (a) she is giving weight to her rivals and (b) she should not find he distance sharp. All six wins that Auburn has scored have been over a mile or beyond.

What makes her the top contender hen is that she is in good form and her latest spurts have been eye-catching. Also, the opposition is one which Auburn could well tackle as she has seen much tougher rivals. With top jockey Sandesh to guide her fortunes, Auburn looks the one to beat.

First Race was at 3.30 pm.

Selections:

1. The Flareon Plate (1200m): 1. Enid Blyton (3), 2. Guarnerius (4), 3. Steppenwolf (1)

2. The Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (1400m): 1. Auburn (1). 2. Augustus Caesar (2), 3. Texas Gold (4)

3. The R J Kolah Trophy (1400m): 1. Touch Of Faith (3). 2. Isle Of Skye (6), 3. Arcadia (5)

4. The Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (2000m): 1. Mi9shka's Pride (3), 2. Benevolence (4), 3. Lucky Luciano (2)

5. The C N Wadia Gold Cup, Grade 2 (2400m): 1. Vulcan (4), 2. Caprisca (1), 3. Bronx (2)

6. The Indian Navy Trophy (1400m): 1. Western Front (1), 2. Cormorant (7), 3. Barack (2)

Day's Best - Mishka's Pride (4-3).