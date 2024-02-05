 Horse Power Sports League 2024: Enabler Secures Victory In Indian Derby, Jockey Yash Win Maiden Crown
article-image
Enabler with jockey Yash and father trainer Mallesh Narredu |

The Narredu family continues to dominate the Indian Derby scene.

Following in the footsteps of his father Satish, trainer Mallesh Narredu, alongside his son Yash, triumphed over all competitors to seize the spotlight at the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) Indian Derby, the marquee event held at Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

While this marked the young and promising jockey Yash's inaugural Derby win, it represented the second triumph for trainer Mallesh.

Enabler's Stellar Performance

"It's an incredible victory, and Enabler delivered splendidly. Of course, Yash expertly guided the four-year-old colt," exclaimed a jubilant Mallesh in conversation with FPJ post-race.

Expressing his satisfaction, Yash remarked, "I'm thrilled to have crossed the winning post. Enabler responded exceptionally well, especially when pushed late into the race."

Enabler, initially positioned 8th in the field of 13 contenders, showcased remarkable acceleration within the final 100 meters, surpassing Synthesis and the tote favorite Jamari to claim victory. Jendayi, a media favorite, settled for fourth place.

Enabler with jockey Yash and father trainer Mallesh Narredu | Picture: Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Enabler with jockey Yash and father trainer Mallesh Narredu | Picture: Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Enthusiastic Crowd at HPSL Indian Derby

The inaugural sponsorship by HPSL drew an even larger crowd compared to previous years, flooding the racecourse with enthusiastic spectators. The turf near the finish line was bustling with activity, with barely any space to maneuver.

Owned by B E Saldanha, Sultan Singh representing Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd, Balam Mohla & Vivek S Jain, Enabler, victor of the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup and the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby, was determined to clinch its maiden Derby victory. With a surge in the final 50 meters, Enabler emerged victorious, sealing the deal for the Narredu family.

It was a family affair with Synthesis, from the stables of Rajesh Narredu and ridden by Suraj, securing second place, making it a remarkable 1-2 finish for the Narredu clan.

