'Hope we can play ball together in the sky one day': Pele pays emotional tribute to Maradona, changes Twitter profile pic

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé mourned the death of his "great friend" Diego Maradona on Wednesday, hoping that they will "play ball together in the sky one day".
Maradona, 60, died two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. He was released two weeks ago from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.
He was considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele.
"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," Pele tweeted.
Despite a 20-year age difference, Maradona and Pele were good friends for decades and are widely regarded the most gifted to have played the beautiful game.
There have also been comparisons between the two, although they played in different eras. The No. 10 jersey Maradona wore became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele.
Lionel Messi, another Argentinian and regarded as one of the best of his generation, "Diego is eternal".
"A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends," said Messi.
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Maradona an "eternal genius".
"Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," he tweeted.
Brazil and Paris St Germain forward Neymar called him a "legend of football" as he shared a photo of them together.
