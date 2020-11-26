'Hope we can play ball together in the sky one day': Pele pays emotional tribute to Maradona, changes Twitter profile pic

Despite a 20-year age difference, Maradona and Pele were good friends for decades and are widely regarded the most gifted to have played the beautiful game.

There have also been comparisons between the two, although they played in different eras. The No. 10 jersey Maradona wore became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele.

Lionel Messi, another Argentinian and regarded as one of the best of his generation, "Diego is eternal".

"A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends," said Messi.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Maradona an "eternal genius".

"Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," he tweeted.

Brazil and Paris St Germain forward Neymar called him a "legend of football" as he shared a photo of them together.