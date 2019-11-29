Hold your seatbelts tight as Connor Mcgregor returns to UFC

Since the past two months there was a lot of buzz going around for McGregor's return to the UFC after the Irish boxer revealed his plans to return to the UFC octagon. McGregor had earlier teased the media about knowing his opponent but could not reveal it because the UFC could pull off a surprise on him.

However, McGregor's team later revealed that the fighter was going to be Donald Cerrone and both teams had almost signed the papers to guarantee the fight.