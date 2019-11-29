Hold your seatbelts tight as Connor Mcgregor returns to UFC

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon in January 2020. White told ESPN that the fight is very much on. The Notorious" Conor McGregor will be meeting Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18, 2020.
Since the past two months there was a lot of buzz going around for McGregor's return to the UFC after the Irish boxer revealed his plans to return to the UFC octagon. McGregor had earlier teased the media about knowing his opponent but could not reveal it because the UFC could pull off a surprise on him.
However, McGregor's team later revealed that the fighter was going to be Donald Cerrone and both teams had almost signed the papers to guarantee the fight.
Last year McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 where he lost the fight by submission and thereafter was never seen in the UFC after that. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old had announced his retirement from the mixed-martial-arts.
In October, McGregor revealed that he would be making a return to the UFC. He also hinted that after the Cerrone fight, he wanted to fight the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal BMF Title fight.
McGregor also desired on having a third fight with Nate Diaz. McGregor has dropped the rumours on having a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and how the match is "inevitable".