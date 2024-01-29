Hockey5s Men's World Cup: India Dominate Switzerland But Suffer Defeat Against Egypt

India Men's Hockey | Credits: Twitter/ Hockey India

India opened their campaign with a brilliant 9-1 victory against Switzerland but lost 6-8 to Egypt in their Pool B matches at Hockey5s men's World Cup on Sunday.

India's opening match against Switzerland commenced with both teams aggressively attacking from the start. After numerous close attempts by both sides, Mohammed Raheel (6') of India broke the deadlock with a powerful shot, putting his team in the lead.

Mandeep Mor (11') doubled India's advantage by finding the back of the net. Raheel (12') then scored his second goal, strengthening India's position. Just before half time, Mor (15') scored again, making it 4-0 in favour of India.

⚠️ Full Time ⚠️



India 🇮🇳 9 - Switzerland 🇨🇭 1



India kickoff their 5s World Cup campaign in style.🏑

A stunning victory over Switzerland fueled by incredible hat-tricks from Raheel and Maninder in their opening match of FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024. ✨#hockey5s… pic.twitter.com/U0P2epmSUZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 28, 2024

In the second half, India shifted focus to ball possession to thwart Switzerland's comeback attempts while maintaining an intense offensive strategy.

The tactic proved successful as India not only held Switzerland but also saw Maninder Singh (19', 22', 26', 28') scoring four quick goals. Also, Raheel (28') completed his hat-trick, further extending India's lead.

Switzerland managed to pull one back through captain Gael Wyss-Chodat (24'). However, it didn't make much of a difference as the match concluded with a dominating 9-1 victory for India.

India loss to Egypt after tough battle

In their second match of the day against Egypt, India took an early lead courtesy of a solid field goal by Pawan Rajbhar (3'), but Egypt quickly bounced back in the game as Hossameldin Ragab (5’, 9’) netted two goals, while Ahmed Elganaini (7’) and Amr Sayed (12’) also scored a goal each to put their team ahead.

With the scoreline not in their favour, India increased their frequency of attacks, following which Mohammed Raheel (14’) scored a challenge goal to reduce India’s deficit.

Despite a strong comeback in the second half, India fell short in the end against Egypt🏑



India 🇮🇳 6 vs Egypt 🇪🇬 8



Goal Scorers:

3' 21' 29' Rajbhar Pawan

14' Raheel Mohammed (CG)

25' Singh Uttam

30' Manjeet



5' 9' Ragab Hossameldin

7' 25' Elganaini Ahmed

12' 18' Sayed Amr… pic.twitter.com/rA1nCDRWT2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 28, 2024

However, Ahmed Elnaggar (15’, 19’) scored a brace, while Amr Sayed (18’) and Ahmed Elganaini (25’) netted their second goals of the match to extend Egypt’s lead.

For India, Pawan Rajbhar (21’, 29’) netted two more goals to complete his hat-trick, while Uttam Singh (25’), and Manjeet (30’) also scored a goal each, but that didn’t help India’s cause as Egypt won the match 8-6.

India will next take on Jamaica in their third and final group match on Monday.