Hockey Super League 2023: SAI, Western in 4-4 draw

A Sports Authority of India player (left) is tackled by a Western Railway player during their Super Division match at the Don Bosco High School ground, Matunga on Saturday. |

Mumbai: Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Western Railway shared honours as they played out an exciting and entertaining 4-4 draw in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League 2022-2023, jointly organized by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs, and played at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga on Saturday.

In an evenly contested encounter, both the teams played an opening attacking game and there was not much to separate between the two outfits.

Sports Authority of India were well-served by Karan Thosre, Mohit Karla, Babu Metkar and Dharmendra Pal, all scoring one goal apiece, while Western Railway scored through skipper Raju Kandulina who netted two goals while Pranit Naik and Shubham Singh scored one each as they rallied from a 2-4 deficit to force a draw.

Earlier, Republicans Sports Club struck good form and handed Maharashtra State Police a 4-2 defeat. Republicans combined perfectly and dominated the proceedings and the hard-working Stephen Swamy struck two goals while Dnyanesh Vijkape and Prathamesh Yadav chipped in with one each to complete the win. For Maharashtra State Police captain Anirudh More scored both the goals from penalty corner conversions.

Results: Republicans SC 4 (Stephen Swamy 2, Dnyanesh Vijkape, Prathamesh Yadav) beat Maharashtra State Police 2 (Anirudh More 2).

Sports Authority of India 4 (Karan Thosre, Mohit Karla, Babu Metkar, Dharmendra Pal) drew with Western Railway SA 4 (Raju Kandulina, Pranit Naik, Shubham Singh).