 'He’s Not Under Investigation By Cricket Australia': Glenn Maxwell's Manager Denies Reports
Glenn Maxwell's manager has denied reports of the all-rounder being under Cricket Australia's investigation.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Glenn Maxwell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Glenn Maxwell's manager Ben Tippet revealed that the all-rounder is a 'little embarrassed' by the drunken incident on Friday in Adelaide that led to him being hospitalized. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Maxwell was taken to hospital in an ambulance after falling sick and losing consciousness, with Cricket Australia trying to determine whether he suffered a concussion.

Maxwell reportedly spent some time with chief selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald to relay his version of the events. The selectors had rested the Victorian from the ODI series against the West Indies, but will start his preparation for the T20 series, keeping in mind the World Cup in June.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tippet said:

"Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he’s back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He’s not under investigation by Cricket Australia."

