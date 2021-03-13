Hero Indian Super League: Mumbai crowned Champion; Lobera's boys muscled their dominance to clinch a double as they added the League Shield to the ISL title

Fatorda: Bipin Singh's late goal gave Mumbai City FC their maiden Indian Super League title as they overcame the stubborn ATK Mohun Bagan, 2-1 in the final, at the Nehru Stadium, here on Sunday.

Sergio Lobera's side in the process handed Habas' side their first defeat in ISL summit clash. Also, MCFC have become only the second side to win the ISL title after topping the group stages.

Mumbai muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield.

Sergio Lobera's men made it two trophies in two weeks becoming just the second team to top the group phase and win the title. Bipin Singh scored a 90th-minute winner after a Tiri own goal (29') had dragged Mumbai level. Bagan had earlier taken the lead through David Williams (18').

Mumbai continued with their usual possession-based football but for Bagan who were out of the blocks early, it was all about surging ahead. While the islanders had over 60 percent possession in the first quarter, Bagan had more shots on target.

There was an early penalty call when Bipin Singh was challenged in the box by Pritam Kotal, but the referee displayed no interest.

Thereafter, it was all about the Mariners. The Kolkata side pinned their opponents with a high pressing game which forced the Islanders into errors. The first real threat for Mumbai came from a Javier Hernandez free-kick which brushed the crossbar. Roy Krishna then forced a save from Amrinder Singh from a tight angle.

With pressure mounting on Mumbai’s defence, the Kolkata side broke the deadlock first. Krishna dispossessed Ahmed Jahouh just outside the box and slipped a pass to Williams. The Australian got on to his stronger right foot and fired a firm shot past Amrinder.

Krishna was adjudged the Hero of the League while Igor Angulo won the Golden Boot. Amrinder won the Golden Glove award. Alberto Noguera won the DHL Winning Pass of the Season while Lalengmawia of the NorthEast United was adjudged the Emerging Player of the League.