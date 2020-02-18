Here's what Vijender Singh would do if he becomes India's Prime Minister

India's professional boxer Vijender Singh has once again thrown a knockout punch, this time mocking India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Answering a fan's question on Twitter, Singh revealed what he would do if he was India's Prime Minister.
"I won't lie," Singh said.
Earlier, Singh took a stand against the attacks at JNU and said, "When you’re winning the argument they start attacking you personally instead of main topic. #JNUTerrorAttacks "
However, a Twitter user suggested that Singh should focus on boxing. "Bhai boxing pe focus Karo na. Kahan faltu ke jhamelon main fass ke apni bani banai ijjat khatam Kar rahe ho. We love you as a sportsperson," the user tweeted.
The troll got his fill of savagery from Singh as the boxer knocked out the troll with his reply. "Bhai jaat hu na andh bhakt nhi," the boxer responded.
