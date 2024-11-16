Here's How Much Jake Paul Earned From His Win Over Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. | (Credits: Twitter)

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul's win over veteran fighter Mike Tyson has created a massive roar among the boxing fans worldwide. With the youngster emerging victorious after a fairly brutal fight, it's interesting to know the amount Paul has earned for his efforts in the ring and eventually winning it in dominating fashion.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old has earned $40 million (₹338 crore) from beating Tyson in the bout at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. It was also Tyson's first pro fight in 19 years as he struggled to cope with the demands after winning the first two rounds of the bout.

Jake Paul bowed and showed respect to Mike Tyson in the final moments of the fight. #MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/UAHRjddtJn — Tom Bibiyan 🇺🇸 (@realtombibiyan) November 16, 2024

When the two entered the arena, Jake received massive boos, while Tyson was greeted with cheers. Tyson won the first two rounds of the bout, while Paul bounced back to win the third and fourth to draw parity.

The fifth round saw Paul land a massive blow on the 58-year-old boxer to take the lead in the fight. With Tyson's stamina taking a hit from the overhand punch, he was barely able to stand following that. Following the fight, Paul bowed down to Tyson as the judges declared that the former was the winner, with 78-74 in favour of him.

Both Paul and Tyson expressed mutual admiration towards one another.

"I'm not one of those guys that looks to please the world" - Mike Tyson

When asked by the reporter to Tyson if he was surprised that the bout travelled that distance, the 58-year-old disagreed, claiming that he knew Paul was an accomplished fighter. Despite the debate over whether he should be fighting a youngster as a 58-year-old, Tyson said he hardly cares about what the world thinks. As quoted by Unilad, he stated:

"No I knew he was a good fighter, I knew he was prepared but I came to fight. You know, 58 a lot of people thought you shouldn't be here a lot of people thought you'd be done and dusted in the first round, do you feel like you proved the world wrong that you could at least go eight rounds with a younger man? I didn't prove nothing to anybody only to myself I'm not one of those guys that looks to please the world, I'm just happy what I can do."

Tyson also challenged Jake's brother Logan Paul.