'He Is The Indian Chris Gayle': Monty Panesar Awestruck By Shivam Dube's 'Unbelievable' Ball Striking Ahead Of T20 WC 2024

Monty Panesar and Shivam Dube. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has claimed that Shivam Dube is the Indian Chris Gayle, given his ridiculous ball striking. Panesar reckons the selectors have made the correct decision by picking up the in-form all-rounder for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dube, who made his international debut in 2019, forced his way back into the T20I squad during the series earlier this year against Afghanistan. The southpaw delivered promising performances against Afghanistan and has been sensational for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 and 2024. Dube's strike rate has been over 150 and amassed 814 runs.

Speaking to FPJ Exclusively, the 42-year-old has been awestruck by Dube's striking power in IPL 2024 and claimed:

"India have got this decision absolutely spot on because Rinku Singh hasn’t been in great form. There are other players who have been performing better than him, Shivam Dube, in particular. His form has been ridiculous. The way he is striking the cricket ball is unbelievable. I would probably say he is the Indian Chris Gayle."

"IPL has provided a really big boost for this England team" - Monty Panesar

Panesar went on to claim that Jofra Archer's comeback holds England in good stead for their T20 World Cup defence and credited IPL for improving the form of the batters.

"I think Jofra Archer coming back is a huge boost for England. Also, the batters have been in very good form this year, especially during the IPL. So, the IPL has provided a really big boost for this England team and they will be supremely confident to defend their title again and England have got every base covered, spin, pace. Batting was a slight worry, but batting is looking very strong, so yeah England are going to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup."

England boosted their preparations with a series win over Pakistan.