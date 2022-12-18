e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022 title with Argentina after dramatic final

'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022 title with Argentina after dramatic final

Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge world champions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Lionel Messi finally layed his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in a dramatic way in Qatar on Sunday.

In a dramatic final, which went into the penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kyliian Mbappe's hat-trick that kept France in the match.

But Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge world champions.

Fans took to social media to hail the GOAT of football.

Here are a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lionel Messi emulates Diego Maradona, leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over France in...

Lionel Messi emulates Diego Maradona, leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over France in...

'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022...

'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of...

FIFA World Cup 2022: From playing for a £1.75 plastic trophy to trying to emulate Pele, Kylian...

FIFA World Cup 2022: From playing for a £1.75 plastic trophy to trying to emulate Pele, Kylian...