'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022 title with Argentina after dramatic final

Lionel Messi finally layed his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in a dramatic way in Qatar on Sunday.
In a dramatic final, which went into the penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kyliian Mbappe's hat-trick that kept France in the match.
But Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge world champions.
Fans took to social media to hail the GOAT of football.
Here are a few reactions
