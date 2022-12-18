'He is officially the greatest ever': Netizens react after Lionel Messi win FIFA World Cup 2022 title with Argentina after dramatic final

Lionel Messi finally layed his hands on the greatest prize in football after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in a dramatic way in Qatar on Sunday.

In a dramatic final, which went into the penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kyliian Mbappe's hat-trick that kept France in the match.

But Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge world champions.

Fans took to social media to hail the GOAT of football.

Here are a few reactions

LIONEL MESSI HAS OFFICIALLY CEMENTED HIS STATUS AS THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT 🐐 — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍻 (@UtdCinoci) December 18, 2022

LIONEL MESSI IS OFFICIALLY THE FUCKING GOAT 🐐🐐🐐🐐 — kemal fadhil (@kemalfadhil) December 18, 2022

Have yourself a WORLD CUP TITLE Lionel MESSI! — PensInsider (@ThePensInsider) December 18, 2022

Today Lionel Messi completed football — dreamingbigger (@adu_mens) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak 🐐 — Certified Lesbian Boy (@Mekanextdoor) December 18, 2022