'Have To Be Patient With Reverse Swing In India, Set Batters Up': Jasprit Bumrah On His 6-Wicket Haul In Vizag Test

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was over the moon after picking yet another six-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against England in Vizag on Saturday.

Bumrah became the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 Test wickets and complete a six-for as England bowled out for 253 in their first innings, conceding a 143-run lead to the hosts.

Boom Boom Bumrah at his best

Bumrah's five-for was his 10th in the format and second against England. It is also his third six-wicket haul in Tests after 6/27 against West Indies (2019) and 6 for 33 vs Australia (2018).

India finished Day 2 on 28 for no loss with a lead of 171 runs. After the day's play, Bumrah spoke to the commentators about his performance and how he used the old ball to reverse swing in conditions favourable for the batters.

The art of bowling reverse swing in India

"You always enjoy when you get rewards. In India reverse swing plays a big role. Born in this country, you know how to use it to your advantage. In India, you have to learn how to bowl reverse.

"I've grown up watching reverse swing set ups, legendary bowlers bowling magical deliveries. To be able to do it now, very happy with that.

"When you bowl reverse, people try to bowl magical deliveries every other ball. You have to be patient with that. Have to set the batters up. Have to use deliveries wisely. Can't just bowl inswing outswing, inswing outswing," Bumrah said after picking the wickets of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Hartley and James Anderson.