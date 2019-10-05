Hasan Badami emerges supreme in Snooker & Billiards

Mumbai: Cricket Club of India’s Hasan Badami showed patience which paid rich dividends as he staged a grand recovery winning the final three frames on the trot to clinch a satisfying 4-3 victory against Radio Club’s Rayaan Razmi in the best-of-7-frame final of the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana Gymkhana billiards room late on Friday night.

The experienced Hasan, who won his third senior snooker title, started in style as he rolled in a break of 36 to take the opening frame. But, the 17-year-old Rayaan who clearly lacked the experience, did well to put up determined display and with dame luck smiling on him, he managed to pocket the next three to race to a 3-1 lead. Rayaan who had earlier won the Junior snooker crown, lacked the killer instinct and was unable to finish things off and instead let Hasan of the hook.

Hasan smartly changed tactics and with some clever play fought back. He constructed a break of 47, but missed a simple black, to win the fifth frame. That win helped him to turn things around as he gained in confidence and put his young opponent in spot of bother with some tight snookers, and in particularly in the seventh. Rayaan who was leading 43-25 gave away more than 20 points which Hasan capitalised to win the decider and cross the finish line with the frame scores reading at 62-49, 52-59, 44-53, 41-63, 69-28, 62-37 and 70-43.

In the third-fourth place match Vishal got the better of Radio Club’s Cherag Ramakrishnan by a 3-1 score line. Ramakrishnan started with a 58 run in winning the first frame while Vishal had a break of 56 in the fourth frame and went on to complete a 11-71, 74-05, 61-16 and 70-41 victory.

Results:

Hasan Badami (CCI) bt Rayaan Razmi (Radio Club) 4-3 (62-49, 52-59, 44-53, 41-63, 69-28, 62-37, 70-43). Third-fourth place: Vishal Vaya (Club Aquaria) bt Cherag Ramakrishnan (Radio Club) 3-1 (11-71 (58), 74-05, 61-16, 70 (56) -41).