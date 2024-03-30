 'Har Franchise Ke Pass Rohit Sharma Jaise Nageene Nahi Hote': Navjot Sidhu In Awe Of Ex-MI Captain
Sports

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a video package praising Rohit Sharma with his commentary as the background score.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday took to social media to praise former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and called him a nageena (precious stone).

Sidhu reckons that MI is lucky to have a player like Rohit in their squad.

Indian cricket fans in support of Rohit

His post comes amid the sea of support that the Hitman has been getting after he was replaced as the team captain by Hardik Pandya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Rohit had to step aside for Pandya despite having won a record 5 IPL titles as captain for the franchise.

Sidhu's words of wisdom

Sidhu shared a video package on Rohit with his commentary as the background score.

"Even if the elephant is covered in dust, it will still be respected. Even tying the cooker with a gold chain does not make one respectable. @ImRo45 #IPL2024" Sidhu tweeted on X.

MI's disastrous start in IPL 2024

The 36-year-old is now playing in the Mumbai Indians only as a player but he has been helping out new captain Pandya whenever he can.

Rohit has played two decent knocks of 43 and 26 to start his IPL 2024 season on a positive note but the team has suffered two defeats from as many games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The team is yet to open their account under skipper Pandya.

MI will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1. This will be MI's first home game and therefore, is a perfect opportunity for them to bounce back and return to winning ways in front of their own fans.

