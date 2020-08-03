Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Twitter pays tribute to 'rockstar of Indian football'

Wishes came pouring in from all across the country for India's football captain Sunil Cheetri.
From sports fanatic and writer Joy Bhattacharjya to NCP leader Praful Patel, who is also the president of the All India Football Federation, India paid homage to one its finest sportspersons.
Here are some of the wishes
Chhetri, on Saturday, was voted the favourite player of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 by the fans.
Chhetri edged out Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan in the final by a 51-49 percent of votes in a fan poll conducted by the AFC.
"19 days, 561,856 votes The #AsianCup2019 favourite player has been decided. Congratulations Sunil Chhetri!" said the AFC in its tweet announcing the result.
With 72 goals and 115 appearances, Chhetri is India's all-time highest scorer and the most-capped player.
Chhteri, who was earlier named an Asian Icon by the AFC on his 34th birthday, is the second highest international scorer among active footballers, behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi.
