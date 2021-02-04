Happy Birthday Neymar - Top 5 unforgettable performances by Brazil's football sensation

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. was born in Mogi Das Cruzes, Brazil on 5th February, 1992. The star footballer has made a name for himself globally by delivering some unforgettable performances.

Neymar is a prodigy by all means. He started playing professionally when he was 17 years old. His first club was Santos FC. Named the South-American footballer of the year on two occasions, Neymar joined Barcelona football club where he played alongside the legendary Lionel Messi.

His stint with Barcelona was extremely successful as his team won Continental Treble of La Liga, the Copa Del Ray and UEFA Champions League. Neymar transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a mammoth 222 Million Euros.

Here are some of the best performances by Neymar in his career-

PSG vs Liverpool (2018)

Neymar is not easy to catch for the defenders when he is on the field. He absolutely destroyed the defenses of Liverpool and guided his team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool back in 2018.