Happy Birthday Neymar - Top 5 unforgettable performances by Brazil's football sensation

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. was born in Mogi Das Cruzes, Brazil on 5th February, 1992. The star footballer has made a name for himself globally by delivering some unforgettable performances.
Neymar is a prodigy by all means. He started playing professionally when he was 17 years old. His first club was Santos FC. Named the South-American footballer of the year on two occasions, Neymar joined Barcelona football club where he played alongside the legendary Lionel Messi.
His stint with Barcelona was extremely successful as his team won Continental Treble of La Liga, the Copa Del Ray and UEFA Champions League. Neymar transferred to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a mammoth 222 Million Euros.
Here are some of the best performances by Neymar in his career-
PSG vs Liverpool (2018)
Neymar is not easy to catch for the defenders when he is on the field. He absolutely destroyed the defenses of Liverpool and guided his team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool back in 2018.
Barcelona vs Celtic (2013)
Barcelona punctured the spirits of Celtic fans in this game. They defeated the club by the margin of 6-1. Neymar played a big role in the victory as he scored a hat-trick in the game.
Barcelona vs Juventus (2015)
In the 2015 final of the European Cup against Juventus, Neymar was at his absolute best. His goal sealed the victory of his side and the way he moved on the ground established himself as one of the best players in the modern era.
Barcelona vs Villareal (2015)
There are moments in the game which immortalizes the sport, one such moment was observed in this encounter. Neymar scored twice in this game. The first goal was great but his second one was just unbelievable. 'Neymar to Suarez, Suarez to Neymar and goal'. In three steps, one of the greatest goal was scored.
Barcelona vs PSG (2017)
Barcelona scripted one of the greatest comebacks of all time. Barcelona defeated Paris Saint Germain by 6-1 overcoming the first leg deficit of 4-0. Barcelona scored 3 goals in the last 6 minutes of the game and the Brazilian was involved in all of them.