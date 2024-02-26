Hanuma Vihari Agrees To Speak On Andhra Cricket Controversy On R Ashwin’s YouTube Show Kutty Stories

Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari has responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's request of joining him in 'kutty stories' amid the recent Andhra Cricket controversy. With Ashwin inviting him for a chat in his YouTube channel, the 30-year-old agreed to it and responded him in Telugu itself as the reply of it went viral on X.

On Monday (February 26th), the right-handed batter took to X and revealed he was forced to resign as captain by the ACA as he shouted at the team's '17th player' who is Prudhvi Raj KN, who also happens to be a politican's son. The 30-year-old asserted that he never said anything offensive and the action by the association led him to decide to never play for Andhra again. Shortly after, Prudhvi Raj KN hit back by claiming that what Vihari said is false and accused him of playing sympathy games.

Meru Epudu ante apudu https://t.co/AQFP44g4ta — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Ashwin took to his official handle on X and wrote:

"Kutty stories with ash “ Vihari Garu “ Meeru ready unnara ???@Hanumavihari

Vihari replied to his tweet, saying:

"Meru Epudu ante apudu."

Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin crafted one of the most memorable rearguards:

Meanwhile, the pair played an integral tour during the 2020-21 tour of Australia as they survived 42.4 overs in the Sydney Test to salvage a draw after India fell to 272-5, chasing 407. Vihari, struggling with hamstring injury, and Ashwin, battling a back spasm, survived over 300 deliveries to keep Australia at bay.

Nevertheless, Vihari's last of 16 Tests came against England in July 2022. In 16 Tests, the 30-year-old has managed 839 runs with 1 century and five half-centuries.