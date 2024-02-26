‘I Am That Guy’: Andhra Cricketer Prudhvi Raj Responds To Hanuma Vihari’s Accusations Against ACA

Prudhvi Raj and Hanuma Vihari. | (Credits: Instagram)

Andhra Pradesh cricketer Prudhviraj KN revealed himself to be the cricketer against whom Hanuma Vihari made a stunning allegation through his Instagram story of being forced to resign as captain amid Ranji Trophy 2024. The 24-year-old keeper-batter took to his own official Instagram account brushed them aside as false allegations as Vihari hurt his self respect.

Vihari wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram handle, stating that he shouted at the '17th player', who happened to be the son of a politician, thereby prompting his resignation. With the right-handed batter denying any personal abuse against the youngster, he has declared refusing to play for Andhra ever again.

Meanwhile, Prudhviraj identified himself through Instagram and stated that he will never tolerate any vulgar language and mocked Vihari for playing sympathy games.

"Hello everyone I'm that guy, you guys are searching in the comment box, whatever you guys heard is absolutely false, no one is higher than the game and my self respect is much more bigger than anything, personal attacks and vulgar language is unacceptable in any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day, Nuvu inthaku minchi emmi pikkulevu mr so called champion. Play this sympathy games however you want."

Andhra Pradesh suffer narrow loss in quarter-final to Madhya Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, lost to Madhya Pradesh by 4 runs in what was the 4th quarter-final of Ranji Trophy 2024. Madhya Pradesh managed only 234 in their first innings, but bowled the opposition out for 172 in response.

Set a 4th innings target of 170, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 165 as Anubhav Agarwal took 6 wickets.