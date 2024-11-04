'Hammered By New Zealand 3-0': Wasim Akram Claims Pakistan Can Beat India In Test Series

Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Legendary speedster Wasim Akram made a bold claim Pakistan has the potential to overcome India on turning tracks in the Test format.

India, who were proclaimed to be the masters of churning out victories on turning tracks, were left exposed while playing on such tracks on their home soil against New Zealand.



On Sunday, New Zealand did the unthinkable. After handing India its first Test series defeat on home turf after 12 years, the Kiwis became the first team to whitewash India in Test cricket after 24 years.

Pakistan and India last appeared at the same venue to play a Test match in 2007, which was won by India. Since then the Asian Giants haven't squared off against each other in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments.



After the recent results saw the Kiwis revel in their unforeseen triumph, Wasim thinks that Pakistan have the potential to hand India defeat on tracks that spin in favour of ball turners.



"Pakistan have a chance to beat India in Tests now on a spinning track. They have been hammered by New Zealand 3-0 at home," said Akram while expressing his views during the commentary of the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia on Monday, as quoted from Geo News.

While India tasted defeat on spinning tracks, Pakistan thrived under such conditions during their recent home series win over England.



On a benign Multan surface, Pakistan lost the opening Test after Harry Brook and Joe Root's memorable outing. The new selection committee that was formed after Pakistan's defeat decided to change the team by bringing in some new faces and some forgotten ones.



In the next two Tests, spinning tracks were prepared in Pakistan's bid to win their first Test series at home since 2021. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali ran riots on the dried-up surfaces and combined to pick 39 wickets out of the 40 available in the second and third Tests.



After the Test series success, Pakistan shifted its focus to the ODI format for the ongoing three-match series against Australia. In the first ODI, Pakistan fell short and ended up suffering a slender 2-0 defeat in Melbourne on Monday.