 'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test

'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test

A rising delivery from Josh Hazlewood saw Kohli edging the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slip.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued in Australia after being dismissed for just 5 runs in the 1st innings of the opening test match in Perth. A rising delivery from Josh Hazlewood saw Kohli edging the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slip. The right-handed batter was standing outside the crease and couldn’t keep the ball down. Virat came to the series having scored just 93 runs in six innings in the previous series against New Zealand.

Here's what fans had to say about Virat Kohli's failure

India vs Australia 1st Test updates

Just before the start of the match, India handed over caps to two debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Post that, Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in skipper took a bold decision to bat first on a green top wicket.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000
Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000
WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern
WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern
'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test

It wasn’t the best of starts for Team India as Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed early by Mitchell Starc for 0. Devdutt Padikkal took his time on the crease and along with KL Rahul looked to forge a partnership as India moved to 13-1 in 8 overs.

But Padikkal did not survive much as he only managed to get a 23-ball duck, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease. At the time of writing India had lost it's fourth wicket with KL Rahul departing for 26 runs with Carey taking a simple catch behind the stumps.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia...

'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia...

IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report

IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report

AUS vs IND, Perth Test Day 1 Live: India 51/4 (KL Rahul 26, Starc 2/10, Hazlewood 2/10) At Lunch...

AUS vs IND, Perth Test Day 1 Live: India 51/4 (KL Rahul 26, Starc 2/10, Hazlewood 2/10) At Lunch...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About...

Shubman Gill Suffers Thumb Injury Ahead Of AUS vs IND 1st Test, BCCI Provides Medical Update

Shubman Gill Suffers Thumb Injury Ahead Of AUS vs IND 1st Test, BCCI Provides Medical Update