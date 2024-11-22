'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test

Image: X

Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued in Australia after being dismissed for just 5 runs in the 1st innings of the opening test match in Perth. A rising delivery from Josh Hazlewood saw Kohli edging the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slip. The right-handed batter was standing outside the crease and couldn’t keep the ball down. Virat came to the series having scored just 93 runs in six innings in the previous series against New Zealand.

Here's what fans had to say about Virat Kohli's failure

India vs Australia 1st Test updates

Just before the start of the match, India handed over caps to two debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Post that, Jasprit Bumrah, the stand-in skipper took a bold decision to bat first on a green top wicket.

It wasn’t the best of starts for Team India as Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed early by Mitchell Starc for 0. Devdutt Padikkal took his time on the crease and along with KL Rahul looked to forge a partnership as India moved to 13-1 in 8 overs.

But Padikkal did not survive much as he only managed to get a 23-ball duck, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease. At the time of writing India had lost it's fourth wicket with KL Rahul departing for 26 runs with Carey taking a simple catch behind the stumps.