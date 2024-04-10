Gurugram Shocker: National-Level Wrestlers Severely Thrashed With Sticks By Goons Inside Sports Academy; Visuals Surface

Wrestlers attacked by goons at sports academy in Gurugram |

Seven wrestlers have sustained several injuries after they were thrashed by a group of individuals at the sports academy in Gurugram on April 10, Wednesday. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the sports complex, wherein a a group of men had brawl with the wrestlers and hitting them with sticks.

It has been reported that 20 men entered the wrestlers' arena at the Gurugram sports complex with the sticks and started to fight with them before taking out a violent and brutal attack on the wrestlers. One of the wrestlers who was victim of the assault is a national level grappler.

The four wrestlers who were attacked by a group of goons are from the sports academy in Gurugram - Rajbir, Jeetu, Roshan and Lokesh and are currently undergoing treatment to their injuries sustained from the brutal attack. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

#Gurugram #Gurgaon is truly a Gundagram. Men barge in wrestling academy and thrash wrestlers with sticks while they were practising there. This was some personal tussle. Victims claim to be national level players. @gurgaonpolice #Gundaraj #CrimeNews #TrendingNews #trendingvideo pic.twitter.com/0FXErkiWbw — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) April 9, 2024

The First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against 11 named and a other unidentified person at Kherki Daula Police Station in Gurugram. As per the FIR, national-level wrestler Lokesh alleged that two men blocked his way while he was going to Navshakti Academy from his home. Thereafter, a fight broke out between them and the accused reached the academy with their accomplices and thrashed the wrestlers with the sticks.

In the complaint registered against the individuals who attacked the wrestlers, Lokesh wrote, "they even threatened to kill us."

Bijender Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula Police Station, said that the investigation into the attack on the wrestlers by certain individuals have already began and raids have been conduct at the hideouts of the accused.

Meanwhile, the injured wrestlers have got their legs and arms fractured due to the attack by goons and are currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital.