GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament: Anupama, Amee on top

Mumbai:Tamil Nadu contender Anupama Ramachandran and Madhya Pradesh’s Amee Kamani clinched the first and second positions respectively at the conclusion of the Women’s ‘Y’ Camp (1st leg) round-robin league of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament, organized by The Sportal and played at the Goregaon Sports Club billiards hall.

Both Anupama and Amee, finished with five wins each, but the former with a slender frame difference (frames won 17, frames lost 7) of 10 as compared to Amee’s frames difference (FW 15, FL 6) of 9 grabbed pole position.

In the final round of matches, India number 4 Anupama Ramachandran defeated Delhi’s Keerath Bhandaal 3-1 (57-23, 73-30, 45-63 and 59-10), while India number 2 Amee was at her best and with a fine effort of 64 points in the second frame, scored a confidence-boosting 3-0 win against National champion Vidya Pillai of Karnataka coasting to a 51-20, 86(64)-08 and 64-31 victory.

Vidya and Varsha Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu, both four wins to their credit were placed third and fourth respectively.

In men’s competition, India’s highly acclaimed cueist and India No 2 Pankaj Advani (PSPB) stamped his authority with a classy 4-1 win against National champion Aditya Mehta (PSPB) in the Men’s Y-camp final round-robin match. Advani was in control and constructed an 84 points break in the third frame and cantered to a 66-23, 55-45, 94(84)-26, 30-68 and 72-58 victory to finish unbeaten in the 7-player league.

Aditya and India number 3 Laxman Rawat (PSPB) both having suffered two defeats each claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Results

Women’s Y-camp (1st leg): A Kamani (MP) bt V Pillai (KTK) 3-0; A Sanchis (Mah) bt C Magimairaj (Ktk) 3-0; A Ramachandran (TN) bt K Bhandaal (Del) 3-1.

Men’s Y-camp (1st leg): P Advani (PSPB) bt A Mehta (PSPB) 4-1; H Jain (Tel) bt D Haria (PSPB) 4-2; P Singh (RSPB) bt N Kumar (RSPB) 4-3

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:29 PM IST