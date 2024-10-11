 Greece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGreece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video

Greece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video

George Baldock was found dead in the pool of his house in Athens on Wednesday

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Greece football team paid tribute to their former teammate George Baldock after the shock 2-1 victory over England during Nations League match. Baldock was found dead in the pool of his house in Athens on Wednesday, with it later being revealed the Panathinaikos player's cause of death was from drowning.

Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side were relegated from the top flight. He also played for lower league sides MK Dons and Oxford United.

England vs Greece match highlights

Greece recorded a first-ever victory over England thanks to two second-half goals, including an added-time winner, by Vangelis Pavlidis. Both teams wore black armbands during the game, with England also paying respects to Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley, who passed away last week. A minute's silence was held prior to kick-off for both men.

FPJ Shorts
Dusshera 2024: Why Wearing Red & Saffron Is Culturally Significant During Hindu Festivals?
Dusshera 2024: Why Wearing Red & Saffron Is Culturally Significant During Hindu Festivals?
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2025 Launched in India at Rs 7.10 Lakh: All You Need to Know
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Ratan Tata's Inner Circle? Harsh Goenka Presents The List Of The Late Industry Titan's Confidants
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning

Tasos Bakasetas was denied by a spectacular goal-line clearance from Levi Colwill in a first half during which Cole Palmer could have given England the lead.

The visitors made the breakthrough shortly after half-time (49th minute) though as Pavlidis broke through the England defence before planting his finish under Jordan Pickford.

Pavlidis held up the black armband above his head and pointed to it as a tribute to Baldock. Baldock's Greece jersey was then held aloft by the players.

Jude Bellingham thumped in a late equaliser for the Three Lions but there was still time for Pavlidis to have the final say in the 94th minute.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video

Greece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video

Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Shaheen Afridi Sparks Controversy By Calling Babar Azam 'Zimbu' During PAK vs ENG 1st Test

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique Helps Brazil Beat Chile 2-1, Lionel Messi's Argentina Held...

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique Helps Brazil Beat Chile 2-1, Lionel Messi's Argentina Held...

Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches...

Novak Djokovic Shares Emotional Post, Vows To Honour Rafael Nadal In Person As He Approaches...

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home After Father's Death, To Miss...

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana To Return Home After Father's Death, To Miss...