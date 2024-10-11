Greece Football Players Pay Tribute To Late George Baldock After Shock 2-1 Win Over England; Video

Image: X

The Greece football team paid tribute to their former teammate George Baldock after the shock 2-1 victory over England during Nations League match. Baldock was found dead in the pool of his house in Athens on Wednesday, with it later being revealed the Panathinaikos player's cause of death was from drowning.

Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side were relegated from the top flight. He also played for lower league sides MK Dons and Oxford United.

England vs Greece match highlights

Greece recorded a first-ever victory over England thanks to two second-half goals, including an added-time winner, by Vangelis Pavlidis. Both teams wore black armbands during the game, with England also paying respects to Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley, who passed away last week. A minute's silence was held prior to kick-off for both men.

Tasos Bakasetas was denied by a spectacular goal-line clearance from Levi Colwill in a first half during which Cole Palmer could have given England the lead.

The visitors made the breakthrough shortly after half-time (49th minute) though as Pavlidis broke through the England defence before planting his finish under Jordan Pickford.

Pavlidis held up the black armband above his head and pointed to it as a tribute to Baldock. Baldock's Greece jersey was then held aloft by the players.

Jude Bellingham thumped in a late equaliser for the Three Lions but there was still time for Pavlidis to have the final say in the 94th minute.