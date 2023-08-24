'Grateful To My Family': Praggnanandhaa After Clinching Silver In FIDE Chess World Cup (WATCH)

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made history on Thursday as he clinched the silver medal in the Chess World Cup after losing to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final in Baku.

But nonetheless, Praggnanandhaa's achievement is being celebrated by the entire country as he became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to clinch a medal at the Chess World Cup.

The 18-year-old however, felt that he could have played better chess and had it in him to defeat the Norwegian legend but fell just short in the end.

"I was just calm, I didn't feel anything, and I just wanted to give my best. I could have played better, but it's okay," Pragg said after the final.

The Chennai-based Grandmaster also thanked his family for the love and support they have been providing throughout his career.

"I think family support is very important to succeed in any field. My family has been very supportive to me, and I am very grateful to them," Pragg added.

Pragg's family over the moon

Her sister Vaishali, who is a professional chess player herself, spoke to the media after her brother's heroics at the World Cup which is now being celebrated by the entire nation.

"...The whole nation is praying for him. I was getting goosebumps reading some of the messages. I am sure this is just the beginning of his career and he will bring lot of glory to the nation," Vaishali said.