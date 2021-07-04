Good news for tennis; Full Wimbledon crowds allowed from quarterfinals to finals

Wimbledon: Wimbledon will be back to its good old days as the quarterfinals set off from Tuesday will have full house.

Crowds at Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100 per cent capacity for the singles quarterfinals through the end of the tournament.

This decision was taken by the All England Club on Sunday. This means it will be for the first time full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in Britain, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Pandemic saw many sports underwraps and Wimbledon was not spared either as the doors at the Wimbledon were closed in the year 2020, due to the out-break of Covid-19 and the event was cancelled for the first time in 75 years.

The club said the rise from what has been limited to 50 per cent to full crowds at the two main arenas comes after the successful staging of the first week of this oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament, and with government approval.

After Monday's fourth-round matches, the quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Tuesday for the women, Wednesday for the men. The semifinals follow, with the women's final next Saturday and the men's on July 11.

Centre Court can hold 14,979 people, and No. 1 Court's capacity is 12,345. The number of fans allowed around the rest of the site “will be reduced according to the number of courts in play,” the club said.

However, spectators still need to show proof of their Covid-19 status when they arrive at the tournament each day, either that they have passed a test within the preceding 48 hours or are fully vaccinated.