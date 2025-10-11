 Golden Kingdom Dominates To Win Suresh Mahindra Trophy At Pune Racecourse
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGolden Kingdom Dominates To Win Suresh Mahindra Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Golden Kingdom Dominates To Win Suresh Mahindra Trophy At Pune Racecourse

Tote favourite Golden Kingdom lived up to expectations, clinching the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the showpiece event of the special Pune racing fixture held at the Pune racecourse on Saturday.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Horse Racing | Credits: X

Tote favourite Golden Kingdom lived up to expectations, clinching the Suresh Mahindra Trophy, the showpiece event of the special Pune racing fixture held at the Pune racecourse on Saturday.

What was originally billed as a three-horse contest was dramatically reduced to a head-to-head duel after Queen of Kings was withdrawn moments before the start. That left Evaldo to seize the early initiative, setting the pace in the gruelling 3200-metre marathon — the longest race on the Indian racing calendar — while Golden Kingdom settled just behind in close attendance.

However, the script changed sharply as the runners approached the Club House corner. Responding to jockey Antony Raj S’s urgings, Golden Kingdom unleashed a powerful late surge, effortlessly sailing past Evaldo to win by an emphatic six lengths.

A Sandesh, wrapped up the day’s proceedings with a sparkling treble.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Chaos & Carnage! Roman Reigns Smashes Bronson Reed With Cricket Bat In A Thrilling Match At WWE...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI...

IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Face Unbeaten Australia In...

IND W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Face Unbeaten Australia In...

'Don't Retire': Valentin Vacherot Shares Heartwarming Message To Novak Djokovic After Shanghai...

'Don't Retire': Valentin Vacherot Shares Heartwarming Message To Novak Djokovic After Shanghai...

Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys & Under-16 Girls Compete Hard In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess...

Under-8 Girls, Under-10 Boys & Under-16 Girls Compete Hard In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Chess...