GOLD shoes for Formula One champion Max Verstappen as he returns to Abu Dhabi race track for testing session

Max Verstappen returned to the scene of his championship triumph on Tuesday as the new Formula One world champion undertook testing in a pair of brand new gold shoes.

Max Verstappen | Photo: Instagram

Verstappen, 24, snatched the championship from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion during Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi, having trailed the Briton for much of the finale.

The Red Bull ace was seen partying with girlfriend Kelly Piquet hours after his triumph in the desert, before he was pictured jumping into a pool with DJ Martin Garrix the morning after, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Red Bull are back at work and Verstappen was pictured driving a few laps of the Abu Dhabi circuit in a post-season testing session on Tuesday.

The Dutchman donned a brand new pair of gold trainers specially designed by Puma in recognition of his title win, and was photographed inspecting the shoes before putting them on for his return to the driver's seat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:22 PM IST