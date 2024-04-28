IPL 2024, GT vs RCB: Top Performers From Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Convincing 9-Wicket Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 28, 2024
GT skipper Shubman Gill (16) and Wriddhiman Saha (5) were dismissed cheaply by Glenn Maxwell and Swapnil Singh
Sai Sudharsan stepped up for the team as he played an unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 balls. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 4 sixes
Shahrukh Khan promoted to No.4 and recorded his maiden IPL fifty in just 24 balls. He played a knock of 58 off 30 at a strike rate of 193.33
David Miller chipped in with a cameo knock of 26 off 19 balls to help GT post a total of 200/3 in 20 overs on the boatfd
Skipper Faf du Plessis provided a blazing start to RCB's run-chase as he smashed 24 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 200 until he was dismissed by Sai Kishore
Will Jacks was the standout performer of the match as he unleashed his carnage and recorded his maiden IPL fifty in just 41 balls.
Virat Kohli continued his impressive form as he scored an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls and also completed 500 runs in this IPL season
Virat Kohli was pumped up after Will Jacks hit a winning six to complete his maiden IPL fifty