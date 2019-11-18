GMAAA: Young stars make a splash

Mumbai: Abir Seth (Goregaon Sports Club) and Annika Roy (Glenmark Aquatic Foundation) were the recipients of Sandeep Divgikar trophies after being adjudged as the best boy and best girl swimmers in the GMAAA Lower Age Group Swimming Meet, held at Khar Gymkhana on Sunday.

Abir set new records in the 25m back stroke, 25m breast stroke and 25m free style events in the boys under-6 category. In the process, he bettered MCF’s Omkar Nehete’s 2005 timing in the backstroke and breast stroke events, while in free style event, he eclipsed Ronak Sawant’s 2012 record.

Annika bagged three golds in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley in the girls under-9 section. She also did well to win two silvers, in the 50m free style and 50m breast stroke, narrowly pipped by Tiara Singh of Goregoan Sports Club at the post.

Boys U-6: 25m Back stroke: Abir Seth (GSC ) – 00:23.41 secs. Old record- 00:21.18 secs.

25m Butterfly Stroke: Abir Seth (GSC ) – 00:19.84 secs. Old record- 00:24.16 secs. 25m Free style: Abir Seth (GSC) – 00:18.76 secs. Old record- 00:19.42 secs.

Individual champions in various age groups

BOYS: U-9: Shaurya Bhutani (Khar Gym) – (4 golds+ 1 silver). U-8: Kabir Khubchandani (Khar Gym) – (3G+1S). U-7: Durvesh Devrukhar (CSMSS) – (2G+1S+1B). U-6: Abir Seth (GSC)-( 3G –all new records+1S). U-5: Deyann Jangir (CSMSS) and Khushaan Drolia (Vibgyor High) –(2G+1S).

GIRLS: U-9: Annika Roy (GAF) – (3 golds+ 2 silvers). U-8: Saanvi Deshwal (GAF) – (3G+1S). U-7: Anusha Gaokar (CSMSS) – (4G). U-6: Avantika Desai (Vibgyor High) –(2G + 1S). U-5: Sakshi Vemal (GSC)- (4G).