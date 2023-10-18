GMAAA- Khar Gymkhana Swim Meet: Myrah Deshpande, Ahaan Dave Rule In The Pool

Khar Gymkhana’s Myrah Deshpande stole the limelight as she made a clean sweep in the girls under-9 section of the GMAAA- Khar Gymkhana Lower Age Group swim meet held at their swimming pool, here. While in the corresponding boys under-9 category, MGMO’s Ahaan Dave took the honours by winning three golds.

Myrah triumphed in 50m Freestyle (00:35.69 secs), 50m butterfly (00:4 1.96), 50 breaststroke (00:49.58), 50 backstroke (00:44.50) and 100m individual medley( 1:33.40 secs) to take the top honours in the girls section.

Ahaan Dave won the 50m freestyle (00:34.92 secs) and 50m backstroke (00:44.353) events ahead of Tanish Redekar (PSP) but was second best behind Tanish, who took gold in the 100m individual medley event.

Renaissance Club’s Shivaash Athlye dominated in the boys under-8 section. He won 50m backstroke (0:49.61), 50m breast stroke (00:52.90), 50m butterfly (00:47.20) and 50m freestyle (00:40.68).

All the Gold medal winners

Girls (U-9): Myrah Deshpande (KG)- 5; (U-8): Devika Kharude (MSP)- 2; (U-7): Pahel Shah (CSMSS) – 3; (U-6): Shaurya Kharude (MSP) 2;

(U-5): Dhea Pareikh (JVPG) 2

Boys (-9): Ahaan Dave (MGMO)- 3; U-8: Shivaansh Athalye (Renaissance Club)- 4; U-7: Malhar Gitaye (CSMSS) 2; U-6: Dhruv Khandwala (JVPG) 4;

U-5: Agastya Rao (Murbalidevi) 3