Giles Shield: Balpreet ton gives Vasant Vihar a huge win

Vasant Vihar’s Balpreet Singh smashed a 103-ball 112 in a first round match of the Giles Shield cricket tournament for school boys under-14 against Our Lady of Salvation at Cross Maidan’s MB Union ground on Tuesday.

In another match, RR Education Trust amassed 659 runs, including 223 penalty runs. The stars of RR Education Trust’s win against a hapless Chandulal Nanavati were centurions Aarya Karle (109) and Smin Kini (102). The rival school was later bundled out for just 40 runs.



Brief scores in othe matches :

Vasant Vihar High School, Thane, 336-8 in 43 overs (Balpreet Singh 112, Vedant Chavan 94; Om Parkar 5-61 beat Our Lady of Salvation High School 66 in 18.1 overs (Darsh Pillay 3-14) by 270 runs; RR Education School 659-2 including 223 penalty runs (Aarya Karle 109 rtd, Smin Kini 102 rtd, Ayush Shetye 66) beat Chandulal Nanavati 40 in 16.3 overs by 619 runs.