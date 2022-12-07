e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGiles Shield: Balpreet ton gives Vasant Vihar a huge win

Giles Shield: Balpreet ton gives Vasant Vihar a huge win

Vasant Vihar’s Balpreet Singh smashed a 103-ball 112 in a first-round match of the Giles Shield cricket tournament

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Vasant Vihar’s Balpreet Singh smashed a 103-ball 112 in a first round match of the Giles Shield cricket tournament for school boys under-14 against Our Lady of Salvation at Cross Maidan’s MB Union ground on Tuesday.

In another match, RR Education Trust amassed 659 runs, including 223 penalty runs. The stars of RR Education Trust’s win against a hapless Chandulal Nanavati were centurions Aarya Karle (109) and Smin Kini (102). The rival school was later bundled out for just 40 runs.


Brief scores in othe matches :

Vasant Vihar High School, Thane, 336-8 in 43 overs (Balpreet Singh 112, Vedant Chavan 94; Om Parkar 5-61 beat Our Lady of Salvation High School 66 in 18.1 overs (Darsh Pillay 3-14) by 270 runs; RR Education School 659-2 including 223 penalty runs (Aarya Karle 109 rtd, Smin Kini 102 rtd, Ayush Shetye 66) beat Chandulal Nanavati 40 in 16.3 overs by 619 runs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Madrid-born Hakimi scores audacious panenka to send Spain crashing out, Morocco...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Madrid-born Hakimi scores audacious panenka to send Spain crashing out, Morocco...

MHA clears issuance of visas for players and officials of Pakistan blind cricket team

MHA clears issuance of visas for players and officials of Pakistan blind cricket team

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo benched for crucial round of 16 tie against Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo benched for crucial round of 16 tie against Switzerland

WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar,...

WATCH: Ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o kicks a fan on his head during heated exchange in Qatar,...

Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics

Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics